Teen recovered from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from Lake Michigan this afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of the Michigan City lighthouse pier around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon after the teenager was reported missing in the water while swimming with family.

Emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded and began a search. Less than an hour into the search, the girl’s body was recovered by members of the Michigan City Fire Department. Life-saving measures were immediately started, and she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A National Weather Service beach hazard statement reporting high-risk swimming conditions for the area was in effect at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.