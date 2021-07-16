Teen shot while sitting on porch on near east side Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the first block of Jefferson Avenue off East Washington Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

“When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Shane Foley, IMPD public information officer. “She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and that’s the most updated condition we have at this time.”

IMPD has made it clear they stand with the community in saying they are tired of the violence.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially when we talk about children,” said Foley. “15-year-old completely innocent, sitting on a porch just enjoying their evening and is a victim of this type of crime.”

Neighbor Cornell Brewer said he agrees, “It’s heartbreaking you know because I have a 10-year-old daughter here.”

“Normally when she’s here, I don’t let her out of the house unless I’m with her,” said Brewer. “Survival mode becomes sort of a way of life, not a habit.”

He said if his daughter does go outside without him, he makes sure he can keep an eye out because he knows how quickly things can happen.

“It takes a split second, you know, for a stray bullet or any bullet you know, to do its damage,” he said.

Brewer said the shootings, especially those that involve children, hit close to home because he’s a father.

“It takes a village to raise a child, to protect our children. We have quite a few on this block who are out here playing all times of day, so to hear that one who was just on this block has just been shot, hopefully, she pulls through,” Brewer shared. “It’s something that we need to get a grip on and if you see something, say something.”

According to Brewer, “I think we complained about different incidents on this block for years now and nothing gets done.” He said this is the third violent incident he can recall on the block since he’s lived there.

“My neighbor right next to me last year was found, you know, killed in his house,” said Brewer.

According to IMPD’s year-end homicide report in 2020, that homicide happened on August 13, 2020, and the case still remains unsolved. Records show 54-year-old Victor Glover was found dead of apparent trauma.