Teenager charged as an adult in double murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A 15-year-old is being tried as an adult after police say he shot and killed teenage siblings in late August.

Along with the two felony murder counts, Lometreus Sanders is also being charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license, both class A misdemeanors.

Ashlynn Nelson, 15, and Nicholas Nelson, 16, were found shot to death in the 4100 block of Windhill Drive just before 7:30 a.m. on August 23.

The suspect initially managed to run away, but was arrested after sources say the suspect’s mother facilitated his surrender to Indianapolis homicide detectives for his alleged involvement in the murders.

While Sanders was initially charged as a juvenile, the prosecutor's office confirms he was waived to adult court.

