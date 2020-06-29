Teenager, child among 5 shooting victims overnight in Indianapolis after violent weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – A teenager and a child are among the five people who suffered gunshot wounds in Indianapolis overnight.

The first shooting investigation began around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of North Somerset Avenue near West 16th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was shot in his stomach, and the woman was shot in her chest. Medics transported both victims to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says they believe the victims were inside a home when someone fired shots into the house. Police aren’t sure if the shots came from someone on foot or in a vehicle.

Photo from shooting scene on North Somerset Avenue courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Then around 12:30 a.m., a man arrived Community North Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was awake and in stable condition. The details surrounding how he got shot are unknown at this time.

Less than two hours later, a teenage boy was shot and killed near the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD Officer Young said a group of juveniles was in the area at the time of the shooting, and they are interviewing witnesses.

The last shooting scene police are investigating this morning is on the city’s near east side. IMPD says someone fired shots into a home in the 2500 block of Brookside Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

Police say a girl asleep inside the house was grazed by a bullet, and she was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

These incidents come after another violent weekend in the Circle City. IMPD is investigating at least seven shootings from Saturday into Sunday.

Two of the shootings happened at gas stations, and another one happened downtown by the canal where police say a large group was having a party.

At last check, none of the victims involved in those weekend shootings have died.