Teens shot in Anderson, police say injuries not life-threatening

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting broke out on W. 10th Street in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 900 block of W. 10th Street.

The victims — aged 18 and 17 — were unable to describe their assailants, according to police. Police said the teenagers were on foot and claimed to have prior issues with subjects in the area where the shooting occurred.

Both teens were transported to a hospital for treatment, but are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jake Brooks of the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6655 or Detective Norman Rayford at (765) 648-6758.