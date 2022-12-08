HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community.

“Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance.

The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes.

“This program is one of the best examples of the healing power of pets. Not only is this beneficial for the animals, but it gives a sense of purpose, hope, and responsibility to these youth who may have trouble finding it otherwise,” said Jennifer Hatcher, the director of development for the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

“I just love dogs and being able to see them be able to be adopted more easily makes me happy. I love dogs,” said high school senior Gracelyn Druelinger.

Organizers say programs like this help make animals at the Hamilton County Humane Society more adoptable.

