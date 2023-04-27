Temperatures reached and surpassed 60-degrees area-wide Thursday for the first time in nearly a week. After a dry day, showers are arriving tonight

The warm up is a brief one but we will take it! It is the FIRST sixty degree day in six days in Indianapolis. 64° at 5pm Thursday.

DRY TIME will slowly come to an end but still time to enjoy the milder air this evening. East breeze provides some dry air and slows rains spread north for a few more hours. Once this atmosphere is primed, showers increase in coverage and intensity before 11pm. Rain will reach peak coverage of over 80% before 4am Friday.

Note the rain coverage will steadily drop after sunrise Friday leading to mainly dry time by late morning and early afternoon. Showers that linger will be light and mainly favor east-central Indiana later into the day. This system will track far enough east by late day to provide some clearing west by evening and then area-wide overnight. The weekend will open nice, with sunshine and milder temperatures Saturday. However, rain chances are to return by afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that will bring a decided change for the second half of the weekend.

Renewed cold is coming to close April and open May. Forecast upper-level “closed” low overhead churns, producing showers & very chilly air. Temps suffer a setback with afternoon highs as much as 20-degrees below normal Monday.

Should Monday’s high temperature, currently predicted at only 48°, fail to reach 50-degrees, it will be only the fourth time on record to do so. The coolest May 1st high was 40° in 1897. This could be the coldest in 114 years!