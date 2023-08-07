INDIANAPOLIS — An apartment complex fire has displaced 10 people in Beech Grove.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to 157 Diplomat Ct. at approximately 2:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke that was likely emanating from an upstairs apartment.

IFD reported that the blaze was controlled within 25 minutes. The fire did not result in any injuries.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department

IFD announced via social media that it is still looking into the cause of the fire. Officials noted that a group of plumbers were working on the building’s pipes before the fire broke out. All of the building’s occupants, including the plumbers, were safely evacuated prior to the IFD’s arrival.