Tenant rights amendment heading to the governor’s desk

The future of tenant-landlord disputes is heading to the governor’s desk.

A Senate Bill 148 would no longer allow local government to create laws regarding renters and property owners.

Those in favor of this amendment say the law needs to be uniform across the state. Those against it say this is a government overreach and will hurt renters throughout the state.

State Senator Aaron Freeman says this law makes things predictable for both parties. He says this provides a stable and reliable housing market in the state.

State Senator Greg Taylor, however, strongly disagrees. He says this will result in slumlords taking advantage of renters in Indiana.

“I have never seen anything like this. It’s an overreach. And for those who regulate. Those who are bureaucrats in this building, we should be ashamed of ourselves. This is not what we were elected to do,” State Sen. Greg Taylor, Indianapolis (D) said.

“I think there are certainly opponents of every bill and when you oppose a bill you certainly go home rule and we can’t regulate the locals, right? But every time we have a good idea, and we think a law needs to be enacted, we sure don’t mind to go and tell those locals what they should be doing. I think it’s just a matter of what side of the fence you sit on,” State Sen. Aaron Freeman, Indianapolis, (R) said.

The bill also prohibits landlords from taking certain retaliatory acts against tenants but it does not allow local government to solve those disputes. Only the state can address those concerns.

This bill could kill parts of an Indianapolis ordinance that gives more protections for renters.

Brenda Davis has faced evictions in the past and says the city needs to help renters.

“I’m ecstatic that someone is finally willing to stand up for us,” Brenda Davis said. “We don’t know the legal technicalities. People rent their homes, they pay their rent – that’s what they know.”

There’s no word yet on whether the governor will sign this legislation. It would go into effect immediately upon his signature.