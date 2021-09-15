Tennessee man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on two-county chase along I-65

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Tennessee man accused of leading officers on a chase through two Indiana counties.

The incident began around 6 p.m. Tuesday when Indiana State Police were alerted about a white Dodge Challenger driving erratically on I-65 northbound in Jackson County. Multiple callers said the vehicle was weaving and changing speeds.

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper spotted the car near the Seymour exit. They attempted to pull the car over, but the Challenger kept going, leaving Jackson County and entering Bartholomew County.

Police pursued the car at speeds between 50 and 75 mph. The chase covered about 10 miles, police said.

The car avoided a tire deflation device at mile marker 63 before coming to a stop just north of exit 64 near Columbus.

Police took the driver, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Trey Murphy of Tennessee, into custody. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he submitted to a blood draw.

Murphy was then taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The incident closed I-65 northbound for about an hour so police could investigate and clear the scene. Bartholomew County Animal Control responded to remove a dog from Murphy’s vehicle.