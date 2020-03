NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tense video shows the conditions outside as a tornado moved through downtown Nashville early Tuesday.

The video obtained by WKRN shows the downtown area as the powerful storm moved through.

The tornado passed through the downtown area around 1 a.m.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport, WKRN reported.