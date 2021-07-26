Texas gunman stoned to death after shooting into crowd, killing 1 and injuring 3

FORT WORTH, Texas — A gunman was stoned to death by a group of people after he shot and killed one person and injured three others, according to a report by FOX 7 Austin.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Monday in Fort Worth where a “small gathering” was happening in someone’s backyard.

Police believe the shooter became upset with a person during the gathering and returned with a gun, shooting at least one person non-fatally.

Police say the shooter was then chased by several party-goers which promoted the shooter to fire into the pursuing crowd. In response to being fired upon, police say the pursuing mob began to pelt the gunman with landscaping stones and bricks.

The gunman was repeatedly stoned by the pursing crowd, police said, but still managed to fire his weapon several times striking at least two more people. One of the individuals struck by the gunfire died from their injuries.

The gunman was killed at the scene after being repeatedly struck with stones and bricks by the party-goers.

Police say all involved individuals in the incident knew each other.