Texas hospital bans doctor for spreading ‘misinformation’ about Coronavirus

HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN) — Dr. Mary Bowden, an Ear, Nose and Throat doctor at Houston Methodist Hospital, posted “harmful” and “dangerous misinformation” on her social media about Covid-19 and its treatments and was suspended.

Houston Methodist released this statement Friday on their Twitter account.

Dr. Mary Bowden, who recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. (1/5) — Houston Methodist (@MethodistHosp) November 12, 2021

Dr. Bowden’s series of tweets show her expressing her political opinion praising ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. A drug that the CDC has cautioned people against using to treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin works pic.twitter.com/3Ei0eIwl13 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) November 14, 2021

Bowden herself is vaccinated, as per mandate of Houston Methodist, and has never admitted anyone into the hospital for Covid-19.

She is not “anti-vaccine” but believes that “everyone should have a choice”.

Bowden’s attorney Steven Mitby said that Bowden has treated “more than 2,000 patients with Covid-19” at her private practice and that “none of them have ended up in the hospital.”

“Her early treatment methods work and are saving lives,” he added.

