MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — They say a little bit of kindness goes a long way, and in this case, it spanned more than 2,000 miles away to California.

David Amastae and Candace Countryman recently welcomed their new baby girl, Luna. Prior to their daughter being born, the couple, who currently lives in California, had been preparing for the baby shower and sent out evites via text message.

In error, a message was sent to Angela White’s phone, who lives in Camby, Indiana.

“Every time I thought about it, I was like I didn’t get that text just randomly,” said White. “I don’t know why, but there was a reason why I got that text and evite to that shower.”

Those thoughts nudged White to send the couple a gift through her small business, Brayve Blanket Co. In her special delivery to the couple, she included a typed letter explaining the error and why she felt compelled to send it over.

“I just couldn’t get that feeling to go away, so I made the blanket and sent it with hopes it would make its way to them and it did,” she told FOX59.

Countryman and Amastae said they were blown away by White’s act of kindness and how someone they never met could be so generous to them from thousands of miles away.

“My mom kind of put it best,” said Countryman. “She was just like oh my gosh, Luna is so blessed. My mom never talks like that. She is just so blessed and loved that a stranger sent her a gift. This is so crazy.”

White has 4 children of her own. They’re a military family, who has received acts of kindness from others throughout the years.

White said being on the giving end of that same kindness, shown to her family, is heartwarming.

The couple reached out to FOX59 to “pay it forward” after White’s gesture. On Thursday, in a Zoom interview set up by our station, they were able to virtually meet for the first time.