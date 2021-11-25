Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on the near northeast side Thanksgiving Day, and found a 30-year-old man injured.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. from the 2400 block of Martin Luther Lane. That’s near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital, and police say he is in critical condition.

IMPD says they do have an idea who the suspect is, adding that a dispute between a woman’s current and former boyfriends led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.