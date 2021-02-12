The 5 love languages to show affection

BLOOMINGTON, IN — Different personality types require different types of affection. In fact, many experts, like Dr. Justin Garcia from the Kinsey Institute at IU Bloomington, think there are five love languages to do this.

These love languages are: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch.

To better interact with those you care about, Dr. Garcia recommends that you try to figure out people’s love language and adapt to their preferences.

There’s an online quiz to figure out what your own love language is.

Our FOX59 anchors took the test; click the video to see what their results are.

There is also a gift guide for each of the love languages.

To learn more about the Kinsey Institute click HERE.