The Black Keys announces Indianapolis show as part of new tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Black Keys have announced their Let’s Rock 2020 Summer Tour summer tour, including a stop in Noblesville this summer.

Named after their latest album, the highly-acclaimed rock n’ rollers are bringing along special guest Gary Clark Jr. for a 35-date trek across the country.

The tour will land in Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 24, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tour producer Live Nation confirms The Marcus King Band will open the Ruoff show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Let’s Rock 2020 Summer Tour. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

More on The Black Keys:

The Black Keys’ ninth studio album, “Let’s Rock,” was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Auerbach says, “When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.” “Let’s Rock” has received critical praise, with Paste saying, “If you want something you can crank up at backyard barbecues or in the car with the windows down, well, The Black Keys have two words for you, and they’re in the album title.” and The Wall Street Journal adds, “The Black Keys have mastered the form of guitar-based music, and the craft at work on these dozen songs is something to behold.” The band also is featured in The New York Times Sunday’s New York Times Arts & Leisure section and were profiled on CBS This Morning, which can be seen here. “Let’s Rock” is available on all formats here.