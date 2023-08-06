INDIANAPOLIS — You may have seen a bright pink food truck floating around the Indianapolis and Greenwood area — that’s the elusive Cavity Factory! The business has completely taken over TikTok and Instagram as a must have dessert in Central Indiana, and on Monday the business was expanded further to a ghost kitchen in downtown Indianapolis.

The Cavity Factory is currently only open on Saturdays and Sundays, but with the grand opening of the new kitchen people will soon be able to get cookies carried out, delivered, and even shipped online.

The owner of the business, 24-year-old Destinee Smith, began baking cookies during the pandemic as result of being nervous about the stability of her full-time position. Because of the bleak outlook, she decided to turn her love of baking into a business and first started with cakes and cupcakes.

Owner, 24-year-old Destinee Smith, pictured holding blender in new kitchen (right). Cookie truck pictured (top left) and a variety of cookies (bottom left).

Smith would drive hours from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis to sell the goodies, but wasn’t making the profit she had hoped for. “They were selling really slow, and I needed to come up with something on the go and easy to eat,” said Smith. Thus, the cookie cult was born.

However, the viral cookie truck didn’t make its debut until Smith went to her first vendor event, set up a table and all $700 worth of her product fell on the floor. After the table collapsed, through her tears and frustration, she purchased the electric truck in the middle of the night around 2 a.m.

“I ended up going home so upset, crying and everything, I went home, I got mad, and I bought the truck,” said Smith. “I’m going to make it happen.”

Smith is still making things happen as she is currently in the process of building a website, starting a merchandise line, as well as developing new sugar-free and gluten-free options for the cookie cult.

The Cavity Factory is also working to expand to the west side of Indianapolis on Friday’s, and hopes to soon have a walk-in bakery in Indianapolis and even more stores around the country.

To learn more about the Cavity Factory please view here.