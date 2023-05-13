INDIANAPOLIS — It’s race day over at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Tens of thousands of fans are getting ready for an experience of a lifetime, with the GMR Grand Prix officially kicking off on Saturday afternoon.

The stars of the NTT INDYCAR Series take on the action-packed IMS road course later in the day, but leading up to the GMR Grand Prix, there are a series of races to check out too! This includes the Cooper Tires USF2000 Races 2 and 3 and the USF Pro 2000 Race 2. For the full schedule, click here.

Tickets can still be purchased at the gates or online at IMS.com. One general admission ticket is priced at $40; Flex tickets are $54 and reserved seats range from $49 to $114. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a flex ticket paying adult.

If you are planning to come out to IMS this weekend, make sure you plan ahead and get there early. For more information, click here.