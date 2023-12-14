INDIANAPOLIS – The temporary closure of the Market House will be effective on March 1, 2024 as part of a joint venture with the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and the Indianapolis City Market.

Earlier this year, the City of Indianapolis announced the Inclusion of the Market House in the $200 million City Market Campus public-private partnership.

The City of Indianapolis has committed $12 million in Circle City Forward funds and $5 million in TIF funds for renovating of the Market House, the Wabash St. pedestrian alley, and the west plaza.

The market is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. until March 1, 2024.

Rent will be waived for vendors for January and February 2024.

To learn more, view here.