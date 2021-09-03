The Links at Heartland Crossing named Indy’s Best Golf Course

After hundreds of votes, FOX59 viewers have declared the golf course they find the most tee-rific!

Indy’s Best Golf Course is…The Links at Heartland Crossing! The links course in Camby has picturesque rolling bent grass and white sand bunkers.

Sherman hit the road to speak with PGA professional Rich Waite about what makes the course so special.

Rich also gave Sherman some tips, including the correct way to putt, which Rich says is the most important skill a golfer can have. Take a look at Sherman’s lesson yourself!

Check out photos showing off the expanse of the course.

