'The Masked Singer' becomes national tour, Indianapolis show announced

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: “The Thingamajig” participates in a runway show for the premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” Season 2 at The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on September 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The smash-hit game show has revealed itself to be a national tour as well!

Right Angle Entertainment announced an all new live show of The Masked Singer on Thursday with a performance slated for downtown Indianapolis.

Tour presenter Live Nation said The Masked Singer National Tour comes on the heels of last week’s Season Three debut of No. 1 hit show.

The Masked Singer National Tour is hitting the road this summer and will make a stop in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre for one show only on Sunday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the Old National Centre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

More from Live Nation on The Masked Singer National Tour:

Presented by Live Nation, The Masked Singer National Tour will bring the No. 1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

