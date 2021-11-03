Tickets on sale for ‘The Masked Singer’ tour stop in Indianapolis

Los Angeles, Cal. — FOX’s hit reality singing series “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with a North American tour next year that includes a stop at Butler University’s Clowes Memorial Hall.

The live show will begin touring in May of next year, and feature fans’ favorite characters, celebrity guests and new performances.

The live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the television show that will be announced at a later date. One local celebrity will perform at every show in a top-secret disguise.

The audience will be given clues in an attempt to guess the identity of the local celebrity, who will be unmasked at the end of each performance.

The stop in Indianapolis is one of two tour dates for Indiana. The Masked Singer National Tour will arrive in Evansville, Indiana on May 31, 2022, with the performance on the Butler University campus the next night.

The performance in Evansville will be in the Aiken Theater at the Old National Events Plaza.

Tickets for the tour went on sale to the public Wednesday. For the Indianapolis stop, prices range from $35 to $275.

There will be VIP packages available that include meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast and exclusive merchandise.

For more information on tickets and dates, you can check out the full list of destinations on the Masked Singer National Tour’s website.