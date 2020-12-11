The Office actor Brian Baumgartner highest paid star on Cameo in 2020

Actor Brian Baumgartner is the king of Cameo.

Known for his portrayal of Kevin Malone in The Office, Baumgartner has been revealed as the celebrity earning the most revenue on the Cameo platform.

The actor is on track to earn more than $1 million from videos made for the app.

According to Fox News, Cameo’s CEO and co-founder Steven Galanis made the announcement on a podcast produced by The New York Times.

Cameo was made in 2016 and allows people to pay celebrities to record personalized messages for themselves or for loved ones. Baumgartner charges $195 for his videos.