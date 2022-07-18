MADISON AND DELAWARE COUNTIES, Ind. — An investigation into a theft at a Chesterfield, Indiana gas station resulted in a SWAT Team and Hostage Crisis Negotiator being called to a home in Delaware County Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers with the Chesterfield Police Department were called to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 15000 block of West Commerce Road.

An employee at the gas station told police that a man ran out of the store with a home entertainment system. The clerk provided a detailed description of the man and the plate number for the car he used.

When the plate was ran by authorities, it was listed with a residence in the 9100 block of South County Road 750 West. That address was in Delaware County.

When Chesterfield police arrived at the home, a female ran inside and closed the door. Officers tried to make contact but were unsuccessful.

A search warrant was requested and Indiana State Police were called in then to assist in the situation.

ISP activated the SWAT Team and a Hostage Crisis Negotiator.

When they tried to make contact to those in the home, three women and a small child exited and were taken to a safe place away from the home.

Further investigation led authorities to determine there were three men inside the home and possibly armed.

Attempts to de-escalate the situation were successful, and they voluntarily came out of the home after some time.

Inside, authorities found a powdery substance that appeared to be narcotics.

Four men were arrested by Chesterfield Police, and the case is still under investigation.