

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Indianapolis, the annual mean wage is $53,060 or 5.8% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,250. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Helpers–pipelayers, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $30,180

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $34,990

Employment: 55,740

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Staunton-Waynesboro, VA ($20,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($22,530)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,080)

— Staunton-Waynesboro, VA ($20,210) — Charlottesville, VA ($22,530) — Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,080) Job description: Help plumbers, pipefitters, steamfitters, or pipelayers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

49. Counter and rental clerks

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $30,130

#115 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,580

National

Annual mean salary: $34,700

Employment: 368,300

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980)

— Lawton, OK ($22,200)

— Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360)

— Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980) — Lawton, OK ($22,200) — Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360) Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

48. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $30,030

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $33,540

Employment: 75,160

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070)

— Morristown, TN ($24,940)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($23,690) — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($24,070) — Morristown, TN ($24,940) Job description: Set up, operate, or tend woodworking machines, such as drill presses, lathes, shapers, routers, sanders, planers, and wood nailing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment.

47. Helpers–production workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $29,560

#85 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,670

National

Annual mean salary: $32,000

Employment: 239,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100) — Topeka, KS ($21,280) — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360) Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

46. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $29,440

#212 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,880

National

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990) — Dothan, AL ($20,340) — Decatur, AL ($20,520) Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

45. Preschool teachers, except special education

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $29,390

#91 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,660

National

Annual mean salary: $36,550

Employment: 370,940

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910) — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970) — Lima, OH ($20,340) Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

44. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $29,380

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $34,180

Employment: 26,530

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($20,140)

— Florence, SC ($23,290)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)

— El Paso, TX ($20,140) — Florence, SC ($23,290) — Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380) Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles, and boilers, to prepare food products.

43. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,840

#180 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 12,530

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

— Monroe, LA ($21,200) — Sumter, SC ($21,400) — Dothan, AL ($21,670) Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

42. Demonstrators and product promoters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,640

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $37,080

Employment: 69,990

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

— Boise City, ID ($22,120) — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370) — Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820) Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

41. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,480

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $33,960

Employment: 91,430

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580)

— Racine, WI ($24,240)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580) — Racine, WI ($24,240) Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

40. Fine artists, including painters, sculptors, and illustrators

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,460

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $65,020

Employment: 11,070

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Asheville, NC ($20,180)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($24,100)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($25,120)

— Asheville, NC ($20,180) — Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($24,100) — Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($25,120) Job description: Create original artwork using any of a wide variety of media and techniques.

39. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,390

#34 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 36,820

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690) — Lynchburg, VA ($22,130) — Tulsa, OK ($22,450) Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

38. Packers and packagers, hand

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,380

#194 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,970

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740) — Casper, WY ($19,850) — Johnstown, PA ($19,920) Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

37. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,210

#84 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670) — Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930) Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

36. Psychiatric aides

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $28,190

#22 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $33,300

Employment: 51,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

— Jackson, TN ($21,440) — Charleston, WV ($22,320) — Jackson, MS ($22,620) Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

35. Couriers and messengers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,900

#62 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770) — Monroe, LA ($21,160) — Lawton, OK ($21,380) Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

34. Cooks, restaurant

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,790

#213 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,710

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) — Laredo, TX ($21,000) — Gadsden, AL ($21,540) Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

33. Concierges

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,620

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $35,310

Employment: 36,800

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

— Billings, MT ($22,350) — Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580) — Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250) Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

32. Funeral attendants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,290

#36 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,130

Employment: 32,300

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320) — Lima, OH ($21,500) Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

31. Animal caretakers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,160

#219 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,170

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

— Morristown, TN ($18,810) — Greenville, NC ($20,320) — Twin Falls, ID ($20,580) Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,150

#178 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,060

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810) — Gadsden, AL ($18,110) — Hammond, LA ($18,740) Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

29. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $27,010

#153 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,130

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280) — Albany, GA ($20,850) — Dalton, GA ($20,890) Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

28. Bartenders

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,970

#228 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,240

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930) — Decatur, AL ($17,950) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,150) Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

27. Animal trainers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,830

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $37,950

Employment: 14,880

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540) — Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380) Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

26. Bakers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,770

#66 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 570

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) — St. George, UT ($22,110) Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

25. Recreation workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,670

#107 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,960

National

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040) — Lake Charles, LA ($20,300) — Monroe, LA ($21,000) Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

24. Library technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,490

#14 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

National

Annual mean salary: $39,630

Employment: 89,070

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270)

— Jonesboro, AR ($23,470)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270) — Jonesboro, AR ($23,470) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420) Job description: Assist librarians by helping readers in the use of library catalogs, databases, and indexes to locate books and other materials; and by answering questions that require only brief consultation of standard reference. Compile records; sort and shelve books or other media; remove or repair damaged books or other media; register patrons; and check materials in and out of the circulation process. Replace materials in shelving area (stacks) or files. Includes bookmobile drivers who assist with providing services in mobile libraries.

23. Tire repairers and changers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,430

#33 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 940

National

Annual mean salary: $31,790

Employment: 98,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

— Monroe, LA ($20,890) — Terre Haute, IN ($21,540) — Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830) Job description: Repair and replace tires.

22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,290

#225 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,420

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) — Rome, GA ($19,050) Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

21. Cooks, short order

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,220

#121 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

— Laredo, TX ($18,660) — Gainesville, GA ($18,740) — Mobile, AL ($18,820) Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

20. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,200

#94 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 800

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570) — Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740) — La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950) Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

19. Waiters and waitresses

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,110

#246 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 13,620

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980) — Decatur, AL ($17,980) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060) Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

18. Helpers–carpenters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $26,090

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $35,360

Employment: 30,900

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)

— Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250) — Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260) — Tallahassee, FL ($24,740) Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

17. Library assistants, clerical

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $25,100

#51 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080) — Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520) — Akron, OH ($20,530) Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $25,060

#194 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,220

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

— Monroe, LA ($18,460) — Valdosta, GA ($18,730) — Alexandria, LA ($19,070) Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

15. Food preparation workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $25,010

#176 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,280

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

— Hammond, LA ($18,290) — Morristown, TN ($18,550) — Monroe, LA ($19,010) Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

14. Baggage porters and bellhops

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $24,580

#28 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $29,060

Employment: 28,440

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580) — Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920) — Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940) Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

13. Childcare workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $24,310

#190 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,750

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

— Rome, GA ($17,330) — Dothan, AL ($18,370) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,440) Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

12. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $23,980

#162 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 970

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

— Decatur, AL ($18,020) — Dalton, GA ($18,450) — Monroe, LA ($18,500) Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

11. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $23,630

#102 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,850

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

— Decatur, AL ($18,460) — Enid, OK ($18,780) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960) Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

10. Cashiers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $23,560

#159 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 17,850

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530) — Monroe, LA ($19,780) — Albany, GA ($20,320) Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

9. Fast food and counter workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $22,790

#210 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 27,980

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

— Dothan, AL ($18,690) — Mobile, AL ($18,750) — Montgomery, AL ($18,780) Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

8. Parking attendants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $22,630

#21 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,120

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840) — Huntsville, AL ($19,910) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000) Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

7. Amusement and recreation attendants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,950

#113 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,050

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) — Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650) Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

6. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,920

#46 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 880

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650) — Appleton, WI ($18,760) — Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930) Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

5. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,870

#63 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 650

National

Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440) — Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790) — Sheboygan, WI ($17,940) Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,580

#125 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,350

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

— Monroe, LA ($18,090) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240) Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,560

#139 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,210

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

— Decatur, AL ($17,940) — Gadsden, AL ($18,150) — New Bern, NC ($18,190) Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

2. Cooks, fast food

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,340

#106 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,620

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

— Altoona, PA ($17,660) — Johnson City, TN ($17,700) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900) Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

1. Dishwashers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Annual mean salary: $21,250

#82 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,170

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) — Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) — Muncie, IN ($18,550) Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

