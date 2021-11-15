Thief caught on camera stealing donation jar for Riley Hospital for Children

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A thief is caught on camera breaking into a Johnson County business. Police tell us the thief stole one thing, a donation jar for Riley Children’s Hospital.

“I would love to see this guy get caught,” said Damian Katt, a major with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office recently released surveillance video of the burglary that happened around 10:30 p.m. at Nineveh Self-Storage on October 23. Footage shows the suspect throwing a brick at the front door. Glass shatters and the suspect is in and out in a matter of seconds. Investigators say the thief got what he was after, a donation jar with about $50 in it.

“Somebody that would do something like that, just not a good person,” said Katt.

Katt is certain this isn’t the first time this thief has been to this business. The suspect bypassed several items inside that were more valuable but he wanted the quick cash.

“I believe he had been in there previously and he had seen that and he came back later, a crime of opportunity and took advantage of it,” said Katt, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Nineveh is a small community. Detectives want people to pay close attention to the footage they’ve posted on Facebook, especially the coat the suspect is wearing that has reflective strips on the sleeves.

“Somebody knows that guy, they just haven’t had the opportunity to maybe see it on social media,” said Katt, with the Johnson County’s Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators want this suspect off the streets before he steals again. They also want him to know the money he took was meant to help kids and their families going through a tough time.

“That’s pretty low. I can’t think of much lower,” said Katt, with the Johnson County’s Sheriff’s Department

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video or know anything about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 346-4615.