INDIANAPOLIS — There’s major comedic talent brewing in Central Indiana!

From stand-up to improv shows, this is a comprehensive list of paid and free mics that are sure to make you laugh. Check back here to find out the top local and national talent headlining in our area.

Saturday, November 18

Riot Entertainment Presents Happy to do it Comedy Show at Stone Tree Studio. Purchase Tickets at the door for $15.

Special Event: Jason Mewes at Helium Comedy. Purchase tickets here. Upstairs at Helium: Chris Alan. Purchase tickets here.

Patrick Garrity at Crackers Comedy Club. Purchase tickets here. Playaz Nite Out Comedy Show at the Colonial Tavern at 7:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.

Comedy Sportz at the Wit Theater at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.Red Curb Improv Comedy All Ages Show at 7 p.m. in Avon. Purchase tickets here.

Adults Only Rated R Red Curb Show at 9:30 p.m. in Avon at Red Curb Comedy. Purchase tickets here.

Fast & Loose Tour with Nimesh Patel in the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

Special Event: Jason Mewes at Helium Comedy. Purchase tickets here.

The Sunday Show at Black Circle Brewing Company. This show is, “free as the birds!”

Tuesday, November 21

Let’s Comedy presents Geoffrey Asmus live in Indy from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. at The White Rabbit Cabaret. Learn more here.

Wednesday, November 22

Special event: Mojo Brookzz at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Friday, November 24

Black Friday: Scott Long Stand-Up at 7:30 p.m. in Avon at Red Curb Theatre. Purchase tickets here.

Upstairs at Helium: Damon Darling at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Special Event: Troy Bond at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (Ages 17+). Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (All Ages). Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, November 25

Nate Russ Media Presents Homecoming Comedy Show at 1derful Bar and Grill. Purchase tickets here .

Show starts at 7:59 p.m. Purchase tickets here. Dirty in the Daylight Comedy Showcase at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis.

Purchase tickets here. Red Curb Improv Comedy All Ages Show at 7 p.m. Adults Only Rated R Red Curb Show at 9:30 p.m. in Avon at the Red Curb Theatre. Purchase tickets here.

Special Event: Troy Bond at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (All Ages). Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (Ages 17+). Purchase tickets here.

Sunday, November 26

Special Event: Troy Bond at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, November 29

Greg Hahn at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, November 30

Special Event: Shapel Lacey at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Friday, December 1

Comedy Junkies at Red Curb Comedy in Red Curb Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Special Event: Preacher Lawson at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here. Upstairs at Helium: Andrea Jin.

Purchase tickets here. Eric Kimbrough at Crackers Comedy Club at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (Ages 17+). Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (All Ages). Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, December 2

Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023. Purchase tickets here.

Red Curb Improv Comedy All Ages at 7 p.m. in Avon at the Red Curb Theatre. Purchase tickets here.

Adults Only Rated R Red Curb Show at 9:30 p.m. in Avon at the Red Curb Theatre. Purchase tickets here.

Special Event: Preacher Lawson at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

Upstairs at Helium: Andrea Jin. Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (Ages 17+). Purchase tickets here.

Christmas Carol Unscripted at Comedy Sportz (All Ages). Purchase tickets here.

Sunday, December 3

Special Event: Preacher Lawson at Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis. Purchase tickets here.

This is an active list of comedy shows in Central Indiana. This list does not include open mics, graduation showcases, or private events. Please e-mail dstuddard@fox59.com if there is a show in our area to add to the list.