Third case of coronavirus in Marion County, 1 in LaPorte and Wells County makes total of 15 in Indiana

There are now a total of 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, including one new case in central Indiana.

The newest cases are in Marion County, Wells and LaPorte County. Those cases were announced Saturday morning.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases at this time: three cases in Johnson County, two cases in Hendricks County, three cases in Marion County, and one case each in Adams, Boone, Howard, St. Joseph, LaPorte, Wells and Noble counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website.