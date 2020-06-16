Third-party delivery services take as much as 30% of revenue, restaurants say

INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-up windows and outdoor patios are now the key to a successful local restaurant.

Still, third-party delivery apps are filling a number of orders for restaurants like Rooster’s Kitchen.

“Pre-pandemic, it was kind of viewed as gravy,” said Rooster’s owner Ross Katz. “A little bit of extra dollars that were put on to the end of the day to help with labor.”

But with dining closed for weeks, that gravy became needed business, and it came at a cost.

“I think they are running an extremely profitable business to restaurants’ detriment,” said Michael Cranfill, owner of The District Tap.

Cranfill says the delivery services he uses collect 25-30% of every order. It’s a big chunk of revenue during a time when money is tight.

“I don’t think the average customer knows that they’re charging,” Cranfill said. “They see they’re being charged at their end, they don’t see the restaurant is being charged anywhere from 25-30%.”

According to a GrubHub spokesperson, the company’s delivery fee is 10%, and the average restaurant pays 10-15% in marketing fees. GrubHub says they offered to defer that marketing fee temporarily, adding in a statement, “We know these are tough times for independent restaurants, and we’re happy to work with restaurant partners to help them manage costs and grow their business.”

“They’re charging 10% here, 15% here, wherever it’s being sliced from, it’s 25%-30% that’s coming out of every dollar we sell on GrubHub,” Cranfill explained.

Both restaurants use multiple platforms for delivery and say despite the large fees, having these services is still a benefit to their business. However, given the option, they hope customers chose to order pick-up and skip the third party.

“At the end of the day, if you want a fresher, better product, and you want more of those dollars to flow through to the small business you’re supporting, it’s better to go directly to these business,” Katz said.

GrubHub also says it’s launched a community relief fund to help local restaurants.

We reached out to Door Dash, Uber Eats and Postmates but did not receive a response in time for broadcast.