‘This belongs to them, we just run it’: Customers of Westfield tavern show support in big way

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A locally owned tavern in Westfield is blown away by their supporters. Customers raised thousands of dollars to keep them and their employees afloat. The relief will cover expenses that would otherwise add up quickly.

It wasn’t easy for Chris Weiler and his wife Kristin to have to place a “closed” sign on the front door of their second home.

“It’s scary,” Chris Weiler explained, “Because you think everything you’ve worked for and all of these people that you’ve become close to, you just don’t want to see that slip away.”

For the past 10 years, the Weiler’s have owned The Mill Tavern in Westfield.

“It’s almost insulting to say ‘customer,’ when we’re referring to them,” said Chris Weiler. “They are, this belongs to them, we just run it.”

When the pandemic hit, they tried to keep up with carry-out, but the numbers and the risk didn’t add up. They had to dig into their savings to pay their employees, and almost a month later, they’re still waiting for government funding. Despite applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) on March 31, and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on April 7, they have not received any help.

“The lack of communication has been frustrating,” said Kristin. Chris added, “Well, it’s stressful to do this on a good day, even with great people around us.”

Their tavern family had another idea.

“What could we do to help them?” asked customer Rob Coop. “We know how much we would have spent if it were open, so not spending that, well, you can certainly try and help them out when they need it.”

A fundraiser created by one of their supporters helped raise more than $17,000 in just two days. The final total is now up to more than $20,000. The money will be used to keep The Mill Tavern in business by paying their rent and utilities and to keep them afloat over the next few months.

“It’s a tremendous gift,” the Weiler’s said. “The money in many ways will save us.”

The Mill Tavern supporters are now turning their attention to other struggling small businesses, proving they can, and they will, get through this together.

“We’re trying to pivot things and pivot people’s attention to someone else in the community who may need some help being propped up,” said Weiler. “We’re the example that it’s these folks around us that decide, and they respond.”