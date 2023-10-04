INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority is urging visitors that will fly out of Indy from Oct. 5 – 9 to arrive at the airport at least two hours early due to this week being the busiest travel week ever at the Indy airport.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis International Airport, the fall break travel period is expected to be the busiest consecutive five-day period in the history of the airport.

Crews are expecting an average of more than 19,000 passengers to go through screening everyday over the next five days.

Morning flights from 4-7 a.m. are expected to be the most impacted by the travel surge in addition to flights from 3-5 p.m. TSA checkpoints will open at 3:30 a.m.

