Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm moves through Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of people are reported to be without power after severe thunderstorms moved through Central Indiana on Saturday evening leaving a trail of darkened homes in their wake.

According to the IPL outage map, as of 6:37 p.m., 21,808 customers in Indianapolis were without power.

In the counties around Marion County, Duke Energy is reporting over 14,000 customers without power as of 6:37 p.m. according to their outage map.

Tippecanoe County, Clinton County, and Hamilton County had the most outages, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The severe thunderstorm, which showered quarter sized hail across the Central Indiana, continues to move southeast across the state.