Threats to county employees spur security upgrades in Marion

MARION, Ind. - Employees are on edge following threats made at the Grant County complex building and leaders are working quickly to keep them safe.

A thin, sliding glass window sits between employees at the child support enforcement office and the people who are required to pay them a visit.

“As we’ve seen recently, when you start to take away privileges such as driving for people who are having non-payments and thousands of dollars of arrearages that can cause a lot of frustration and then that can be directed to the hard working members of our staff,” said Deputy Prosecutor Jerad Marks.

Marks is referring to a recent verbal threat that prompted employees to take action.

“The sad truth is that Grant County was ranked number one in the state for children in poverty and when you look at the statistics nationwide, about one-third to two-thirds of single mothers who are living in poverty’s income, comes from child support payments.”

Commissioner Ron Mowery supported the idea to replace the current glass window with bulletproof glass.

“It’s not the first complaint we’ve had where an unruly or threatening person has been involved,” said Mowery.

It’ll cost the county roughly $2,200, along with adding security cameras for protection.

The child support enforcement office isn’t alone. Threats to other offices in the county building may lead to a sheriff's deputy placed in the lobby of the complex for security. Mowery hopes to work with the council to find the funds to make that happen.

“Now we’re looking at trying to put personnel over there and also install security cameras, so that’s something we’re brainstorming together with the commissioners and the council,” said Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels. “We need to take some type of action to make sure the county employees are safe.”

Last year, someone threatened to shoot employees at the Veteran Service and Recorder’s Office. While security upgrades cost money, Mowery believes the county needs to do something before it’s too late.

“It all comes down to money and security and I think security is very important,” said Mowery.

“This is an old facility and as you know in today’s society you need to make sure that your people are safe, so we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure all county employees are safe,” Nevels added.

County employees said the bulletproof glass could be installed sometime next week. Further security upgrades will be discussed at future Grant County commissioner meetings.