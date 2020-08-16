Three dead after drowning in car crash at Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three people have died following a car crash into Lake Monroe late Saturday night.

Officers with the Department of Natural Resources received a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a car in the water.

The car entered the water at the Paynetown Boat Ramp on the northeast side of Lake Monroe.

According to officials, three bodies were recovered and all have been pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as two adults and a juvenile.

The Monroe Country Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is pending but it appears all three victims died from drowning.

The names of the victims have not been released yet and it’s unclear how they were related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.