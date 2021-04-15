Three men are shot to death on the same Indy street in just five months- only one death has resulted in arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are arrested, and an Indianapolis man is dead following a shooting on what has become one of the most dangerous streets in Indianapolis.

Over the last 5 months three men have been killed within just a few hundred yards of each other on north Tuxedo.

Responding to calls of shots fired Wednesday night, IMPD officers found 22-year-old Demetri Swann dead in an alley.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Marcus Dalton and a 13-year-old juvenile in connection to the killing.

“It’s really frustrating to see how this cycle repeats itself in that part of our community.,” said Kristan Bowman.

Family provided photo of Billy Bowman (left) with his four kids.

Exactly two months ago in February, Kristan’s father Billy Bowman was shot in the head on Tuxedo in the middle of the day and died after two days in the hospital.

“I miss my dad,” said Kristan. “You know our lives have been flipped upside down.”

Bowman leaves behind four kids, but so far, the public has given very little information to police about his killing.

“Because no one wants to tell police what’s going on, we don’t know even know the timeline. We don’t even know when it all happened,” said Kristan.

Three months before Bowman’s death, police also found a teenager shot to death inside a black car on Tuxedo. That victim was identified as Cameron Turner.

Just like Bowman’s case, Turner’s killer also remains a mystery.

Photo of Cameron Turner.

“It’s just frustrating because we just want to look at someone and know they changed our lives drastically,” said Kristan.

In addition to the three homicides, at least four people were wounded in a pair of non-fatal shootings on Tuxedo over the last 5 months, including one this week.

Kristan believes the public’s reluctance to cooperate with investigators will only lead to more shootings.

“That’s what is the most frustrating is the community thinks they can handle it themselves and it creates a cycle of violence,” said Kristan.

Tuxedo is just east of 10th and Rural where faith leaders have begun training with the 10 Point Coalition to begin public safety patrols in the area.

As always anyone with information on any of the three homicides is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.