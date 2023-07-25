We are getting into the final week of July, a month that typically sizzles in central Indiana. As of Tuesday, the average temperature is more than 3° cooler than last July

FIRST THE SMOKE

Wildfire smoke returned again to central Indiana and it was quite noticeable. Check out the image below Late Tuesday of the smoke-filtered sun over the city of Indianapolis. Visibility was even lowered by the smoke and haze. The upper-air steering winds are not long lived and the transportation of the smoke will be ending rather quickly as a new pattern emerges.

View from the Fox59 camera over downtown Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon

THEN THE FIRE

The pattern is changing and the expanding HOT DOME anchored in the southwest U.S. will for the first time all season flood the eastern third of the Nation with hot and humid air. The steering winds have been pointed in from the northwest for weeks, preventing the heat from arriving and affording a wetter pattern. When showers and storm complexes fire around the periphery of the hot dome we call that the RIM OF FIRE. The shift overnight in the upper-level winds will allow at least a few storms to develop at or around midnight, with a more organized complex likely diving in from the northwest toward sunrise.

While storms are possible Wednesday they appear to be in very limited or small in coverage. What we are watching, could heating during the day resurrect storms from the remnants of the early morning complex? Should these develop, a few severe storms are possible. A portion of the state is under a ‘slight’ risk for severe storms Wednesday. We will monitor trends.

HERE COMES THE HEAT

Only six 90-degree days this summer and none in three weeks we are headed for the hottest air of the season. The expanding dome of heat will reach central Indiana to finish the work week and for part of the weekend. Heat advisories are already posted in nearby Illinois and they will likely be required here. The surge in temperature combined with rising humidity will produce a heat index near of over 100° starting Thursday and possible well into Saturday before thunderstorms develop. We have updated the weekend outlook to call for a sizeable drop in the humidity and real relief Sunday and Monday.