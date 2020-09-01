Tickets now on sale for nonstop flight from Indy to Cancun

INDIANAPOLIS – If you feel like you need a getaway during the winter, American Airlines will offer a nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Cancun.

The new route will be one of the first international flights out of Indy in months, with flight departures on Saturdays. The nonstop flight will give Hoosiers the chance to take a break from the Indiana winter to bask in the sun.

The seasonal flight will be available from Dec. 19 through April 3.

“Our airline partners watch the trends and know the market demand, so this new American Airline’s route is an encouraging first step in reviving international travel, and it’s the first time American has offered a flight from Indy to Cancun,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Airport officials said the pandemic has hit travel hard, forcing airlines to adjust their routes. Indy has seen some rebound with new flights taking off or set to launch later this year, including a new flight to St. Louis on Southwest, Memphis on Delta in October, Ft. Lauderdale on Spirit in November, and Ft. Myers on United in December.

Tickets for the inaugural American Airlines flight to Cancun are currently on sale.