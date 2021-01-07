‘Time for us to wake up’; Rep. Carson describes attack on Capitol

Members of Congress found themselves in the middle of a surge as protesters stormed past barricades and into the Capitol building Wednesday.

Indiana Representative Andre Carson was among lawmakers inside the Capitol building when these riots took place.

He says while he was not hurt in the violent scene, he believes the incident is a wakeup call that division and misinformation needs to end.

“I think that’s a message,” said Carson. “It’s time for us to wake up and realize that this country isn’t controlled by some secret Illuminati. It’s controlled by the people of Indiana, and the people and voters in Georgia who show up to the polls.”

In his statement, Carson referenced the Georgia Senate runoff races, which were won by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.