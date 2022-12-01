Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person only has 15 days to claim their position as Indiana’s next millionaire.

On Thursday, Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket that was purchased in June is set to expire on December 15. The ticket, worth $ 2 million, matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x. The winning numbers that correspond to the June 18 ticket are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

The ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #53 located at 670 E Main Street in Russiaville on June 18. Anyone who bought a ticket there should carefully check their ticket.

The ticket’s lucrative prize can only be claimed up until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

If you have the winning ticket, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886.