WASHINGTON (AP) — With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule in the week before the coronavirus hit home with him.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Typically, it can take four to five days for symptoms to show up after someone is infected with coronavirus. The incubation period can extend up to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.