CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A Clark County man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested Thursday by FBI Special Agents and Indiana State Police troopers.

ISP said Authorities in Indiana first became aware of Bohuslav Burianek, 77, last month after being contacted by the FBI, which shared a tip it had received from investigators in the Czech Republic.

The tip focused on an online profile in the United States that had allegedly shared material containing child pornography with an account based in the eastern European country, according to ISP.

The FBI proceeded to get in touch with ISP and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which prompted an investigation into the origin of the account.

A search warrant was approved based on the evidence investigators were able to gather. That warrant was executed at a home on Crone Road in Memphis, Indiana Thursday which led to Burianek’s arrest. FBI Special Agents from the Indianapolis field office were also present to conduct the search warrant.

Burianek was booked into the Clark County Jail, where he has been preliminarily charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of voyeurism.