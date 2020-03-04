Tip leads to marijuana dealing arrests in Kokomo

Cody A. Best (left) and Tiffany L. Corbit (right)

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) arrested two people on drug charges Tuesday.

According to police, K-9 officers investigated a drug tip provided by a citizen regarding the 1900 block of Meghan Court on March 3.

During the investigation, police learned that individuals living at that address were also on probation through Howard County Community Corrections.

KPD and Community Corrections officers went to the home to investigate and found 225 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and cash.

Police said three small children found inside the home, and Child Protection Services was contacted.

Cody A. Best, 24, and Tiffany L. Corbit, both of Kokomo, were arrested and face charges including dealing and possessing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and child neglect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.