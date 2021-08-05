Tippecanoe County man throws homemade explosive at officers after barricading himself inside shed

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies and Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 6900 block of Church Street in Stockwell around 9:30 p.m.

Law enforcement tried to make contact with people inside the home and then saw a man leave the home and go into a shed in the back yard.

The man, identified as 35-year-old James Paxton of Stockwell, told police he poured gasoline all over himself and the shed.

The Tippecanoe County Special Response Team (SRT) was then sent to the scene as well as the Hostage/Crisis Negotiator team.

Police say while speaking with negotiators, Paxton threw a homemade explosive device at deputies. It did not detonate. The Tippecanoe Bomb Squad later rendered the device safe.

Paxton surrendered to officers after nearly three hours of negotiations. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluations. Charges are pending from the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office.