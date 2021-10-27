Tippecanoe County middle school teacher named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Students at East Tipp Middle School are celebrating!

Engineering and technology teacher Sharita Ware has been named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year.

Ware has been in education for 10 years and earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, specializing in engineering and technology teacher education, from Purdue University as an Indiana Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellow in the STEM Goes Rural program.

She received news of her win during an announcement in the school’s gym.

“There are so many teachers, and I feel like there’s so many that do a great job in the classroom that don’t get recognized,” she said.

Nine other Hoosier educators were also finalists.

Tippecanoe School Corporation superintendent Scott Hanback applauded Ware’s work.

“Mrs. Ware intentionally fosters a culture that motivates and encourages students to explore their interests and grow in their abilities through STEM classes and a range of STEM-related afterschool activities…She is an exceptional teacher who has transformed the technology classroom and lab space into an engaging, inspiring work space for students. We’re honored to have her teaching our students, and thrilled to have her be officially named as Indiana’s 2022 Teacher of the Year!”

Ware is the second Tippecanoe School Corporation to earn the honor. Kathy Nimmer of Harrison High School was honored in 2015. She went on to become the National Teacher of the Year.