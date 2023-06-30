INDIANAPOLIS — Independence Day isn’t until Tuesday, but some Hoosiers will be celebrating early to get things started by setting off fireworks this weekend.

One of the important things is how to keep your dogs calm and reduce anxiety during the day before and during any fireworks shows in the neighborhood.

Veterinarian Rachel Campbell from Pet Wellness Center joined the morning show to offer some tips to keep your dogs calm during Independence Day:

Place dogs/other pets in an escape-proof room or crate

Close the curtains

Keep room brightly lit

Turn on the radio or tv

Make sure your pets are wearing current identification tags

Have microchip information up-to-date

Distract your pets with treats or toys

Talk to your vets about pet anxiety

In addition, owners can provide their dogs with anti-anxiety medications, including Benadryl, Dramamine, and Melatonin to help calm the nerves. Also, thunder shirts are recommended for owners to place on the dogs during the day.