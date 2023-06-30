INDIANAPOLIS — Independence Day isn’t until Tuesday, but some Hoosiers will be celebrating early to get things started by setting off fireworks this weekend.
One of the important things is how to keep your dogs calm and reduce anxiety during the day before and during any fireworks shows in the neighborhood.
Veterinarian Rachel Campbell from Pet Wellness Center joined the morning show to offer some tips to keep your dogs calm during Independence Day:
- Place dogs/other pets in an escape-proof room or crate
- Close the curtains
- Keep room brightly lit
- Turn on the radio or tv
- Make sure your pets are wearing current identification tags
- Have microchip information up-to-date
- Distract your pets with treats or toys
- Talk to your vets about pet anxiety
In addition, owners can provide their dogs with anti-anxiety medications, including Benadryl, Dramamine, and Melatonin to help calm the nerves. Also, thunder shirts are recommended for owners to place on the dogs during the day.