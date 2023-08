TIPTON, Ind. — Tipton High School announced on their Facebook page that school will be closed Monday due to illness.

Good morning. Due to a sudden increase in reported illnesses among staff, our campus will be closed, Monday, August 28, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our families today. School is expected to resume as scheduled tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Tipton High School