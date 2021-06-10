Tipton man arrested after bomb discovered inside backpack near shopping area

TIPTON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Tipton after police found a destructive device and materials to make an explosive device inside a backpack.

Tipton police were called to the Side Street Mall area on W. Jefferson Street Monday for a report of a suspicious backpack that was abandoned.

Officers took the bag back to the police department to conduct an investigation and see who it belonged to.

During that investigation, materials used to manufacture an improvised explosive device (IED) were located inside the backpack as well as an already assembled IED. An IED is also commonly referred to as a homemade bomb.

The Kokomo Police Department Bomb Squad was contacted and they took possession of the IED for proper and safe disposal to eliminate any threat to the public.

Officers also found items inside the bag that identified Ian M. Turner, 32 of Tipton. He was arrested for possession of a destructive device and criminal recklessness.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call Captain Davin Nichols at 765-675-2152.