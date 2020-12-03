Tipton man sentenced for providing the gun used in Kokomo woman’s murder

KOKOMO, Ind.– A 22-year-old Tipton man was sentenced for providing the gun used to kill 25-year-old Lashay Young-Beard in Kokomo earlier this year.

Court records show 22-year-old Jacob Sayers of Tipton pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing a firearm to an ineligible person and giving a false statement.

On February 3, Young-Beard was found shot and killed in the backyard of a home on Courtland Avenue.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators discovered a man tied up in a bathtub inside the home and three people were subsequently arrested.

Troy Wilson and Uriah Levy were charged with criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Steven Allen was charged with aiding, inducing and causing criminal confinement.

Levy now also faces a murder charge for his role in Young-Beard’s death. He is currently being held in the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

The Kokomo Police Departmen (KPD) said during the investigation, a handgun determined to be the weapon used in Young- Beard’s murder was recovered.

The firearm was found to have been purchased from a Kokomo retailer by Sayers in November of 2019. Police said Sayers provided false information during the purchase of the firearm and an arrest warrant was requested.

According to KPD, Sayers turned himself in to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on March 16.

Sayers was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years supervised probation and credit for jail time already served.

KPD said this case and the homicide investigation of Lashay Young-Beard are still active investigations.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.