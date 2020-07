At least seven piles of tires caught fire at a recycling facility near in Weld County, Colorado.

The fire sent a large plume of smoke into the air Wednesday evening, and it spread to two acres.

Officials say a piece of equipment caught fire which spread to the tires.

Crews built a mound of dirt around the piles so the fire would not spread.

This apparently is not the first time a tire fire burned in the area.

In 1987, officials say one burned for several days before full containment was reached.